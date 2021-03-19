2,785 new virus infections confirmed as intubations remain high. 108 cases on Crete

Greek health authorities announced 2,785 new Covid-19 infections with the overall number since the start of the pandemic reaching 233,079.

The death toll stood at 7,361 with 64 more deaths from Covid-19 added on Friday.

At the same time, 649 patients were intubated in hospitals.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) carried out 52,850 molecular and rapid antigen tests in the past 24 hours, while the positivity rate lowered to 5.27 percent, from 5.73 percent on Thursday.