March 20, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

2,785 new virus infections confirmed as intubations remain high. 108 cases on Crete

March 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek health authorities announced 2,785 new Covid-19 infections with the overall number since the start of the pandemic reaching 233,079.

The death toll stood at 7,361 with 64 more deaths from Covid-19 added on Friday.

At the same time, 649 patients were intubated in hospitals.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) carried out 52,850 molecular and rapid antigen tests in the past 24 hours, while the positivity rate lowered to 5.27 percent, from 5.73 percent on Thursday.

More Stories

Health minister orders mandatory twice weekly rapid tests for unvaccinated healthcare staff

March 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,073 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 116 on Crete

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Viral load in Chania’s and Platanias’s wastewater increasing

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2,785 new virus infections confirmed as intubations remain high. 108 cases on Crete

March 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Health minister orders mandatory twice weekly rapid tests for unvaccinated healthcare staff

March 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,073 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 116 on Crete

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Viral load in Chania’s and Platanias’s wastewater increasing

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom