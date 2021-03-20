March 21, 2021

Greece becomes the first country that offers self- tests free of charge

March 20, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Information and details on the new self-tests and all those the people should know for the self-test that massively promotes, according to government sources, Greece free of charges gave the government on Saturday.

According to the guide, free antigen tests will be available from the first week of April to the citizens to make the test themselves. It is a new tool that Greece introduces in the struggle against the pandemic.

What is important is the fact that Greece is the first European country that enshrines the easy access and wide usage of these tests for the citizens’ self-examination every week, easily and free of charge.

