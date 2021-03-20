Greece confirms 2,535 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths and 672 in ICUs on Saturday; 74 new infections on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,535 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Greece has confirmed 235,611 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,362 to other confirmed cases.

There were also 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,421. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 672 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 82.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,572 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, 513 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 469.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.