Saudi Arabia’s defense chief pays visit to Greek air force base at Souda, Crete
Chief of Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros on Friday welcomed his counterpart of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, to the base of the 115 Air Force Combat Wing in Souda, Crete.
In an announcement, the Greek defense ministry said this is the first time a Saudi general pays an official visit to Greece. The visit was carried out in the context of the 2-day “Falcon Eye-1” drill, part of the Saudi-Hellenic Joint Exercise 21.