PM Mitsotakis: Government’s target is to be judged for its overall policy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message of optimism in an interview with the Sunday edition of VIMA newspaper saying that after the pandemic, the country will make a decade jump in the sector of growth.

In parallel, he stated that the general elections will be held at the end of the four-year term as the government’s target is to be judged for its overall policy.

Mitsotakis accused SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras “of preferring the streets from the law” while on convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas issue, he said that “the democracy did not yield to Koufodinas’ blackmail”.

He also expressed his optimism that “we are reaching the end of the battle with COVID 19” and defended his political choices on the requisition of private clinics issue.

The Prime Minister explained that the strategy against the pandemic is based on two pillars: The further strengthening of the Health System and the partial relief with measures that will give to the civilians a breath of freedom.

Finally, referring to the Greek-Turkish relations he underlined that the government achieved to turn them into Euro-Turkish relations.