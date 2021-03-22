March 23, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Draft cards delivered to private sector doctors in Attica

March 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Police authorities on Monday started delivering draft cards to private sector doctors in Attica region, following the government’s decision to order their one-month requisition to help battle the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the national health system. 

The action concerns 206 doctors registered with the National Organization for the Provision of Health Services (EOPYY) who are under the age of 60. 

These doctors include physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners: 78 in Athens, 36 in Piraeus, 30 in southeast Attica, 36 in northeast Attica and 26 in west Attica. 

More Stories

Greece confirms 1,707 new coronavirus cases on Monday; 64 on Crete, with 681 in ICUs at hospitals

March 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 1,514 new COVID-19 cases; 53 on Crete, 41 deaths and 674 in ICUs on Sunday

March 21, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

New extensions and changes in notams on domestic and international flights

March 21, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 1,707 new coronavirus cases on Monday; 64 on Crete, with 681 in ICUs at hospitals

March 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Draft cards delivered to private sector doctors in Attica

March 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 1,514 new COVID-19 cases; 53 on Crete, 41 deaths and 674 in ICUs on Sunday

March 21, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

New extensions and changes in notams on domestic and international flights

March 21, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom