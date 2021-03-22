Draft cards delivered to private sector doctors in Attica

Police authorities on Monday started delivering draft cards to private sector doctors in Attica region, following the government’s decision to order their one-month requisition to help battle the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the national health system.

The action concerns 206 doctors registered with the National Organization for the Provision of Health Services (EOPYY) who are under the age of 60.

These doctors include physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners: 78 in Athens, 36 in Piraeus, 30 in southeast Attica, 36 in northeast Attica and 26 in west Attica.