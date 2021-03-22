Greece confirms 1,707 new coronavirus cases on Monday; 64 on Crete, with 681 in ICUs at hospitals

Greece confirmed 1,707 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 21 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Greece has confirmed 238,830 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 79 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,075 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 69 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,531. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 681 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 80.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,592 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 394 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 23.05 pct from the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 472.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.