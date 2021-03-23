Greece confirms 3,586 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 118 on Crete; 699 in ICUs currently

Greece confirmed 3,586 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Greece has confirmed 242,347 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 80 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,965 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,582. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 699 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 81.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,613 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 518 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 31.47 pct from the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 482.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.