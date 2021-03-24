Ryanair reopens Chania summer base

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (23 Mar) announced further expansion in Greece with three new summer bases in Corfu (two aircraft), Chania (one aircraft) & Rhodes (one aircraft), offering 107 routes in total, including 46 new routes to help boost air traffic and the tourism industry as vaccination programmes continue and Europe re-opens in time for the Summer holiday season.

Ryanair’s three new Greek Summer bases will deliver:

Four additional aircraft (an investment of $400m) from July across Corfu (two), Chania (one) & Rhodes (one)

107 routes in total

46 new routes

243 weekly flights

120 local jobs

With the tourism season set to re-start in Greece on 14th May, Greek consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. Ryanair’s biggest ever Greek summer schedule includes a range of domestic and international destinations available as far out as March 2022, including favourites such as Barcelona, Bari, Marseille, Paphos, Tel Aviv and Verona among many others.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 28 March on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness said:

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar this Summer and we are delighted to announced three new summer bases in Greece, which will deliver four based aircraft in Corfu, Chania & Rhodes, 107 routes in total, including 46 new routes to popular destinations such as Barcelona, Bari, Marseille, Paphos, Tel Aviv and Verona among many others.

Greece is proving to be a resilient destination and is determined to lead the way in tourism recovery as we walk away from the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the announcement of the first travel corridors with Israel and Cyprus in April and the official re-opening to all international travel from 14th May, we are proud to support the resurgence of the country’s tourism industry and to offer both Greek visitors and customers greater choice and even lower fares.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from our 3 new Greek bases from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which are available to book until midnight Sunday (28 March). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

George Vilos, Fraport Greece’s Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, said:

“With great honour and pleasure, we welcome Ryanair’s decision to further expand in Greece with three new summer bases in Chania, Corfu, & Rhodes, adding to its programme a significant number of new international routes. This development reaffirms Greece’s resilience and strength as tourist destination even under the current challenging conditions. Following the completion of a massive infrastructure upgrade program across the 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece, we are ready to welcome travelers from all over the world who are looking for the unique ingredients of Greek summer and the unmatched Greek hospitality’’