Greek, foreign dignitaries attend Independence Day military parade

March 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek and foreign leaders attended a military parade at Syntagma Square on Thursday, Greek Independence Day, during celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution (1821).

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Prince Charles of Wales, Russian Federation Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly attended, after having laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. All represent countries that contributed to the Greek War for Independence.

Most of the visitors will be departing Greece on Thursday, after attending two-day events that included a tour of the newly refurbished National Gallery of Art and a state dinner on Wednesday.

