PM Mitsotakis, Prince Charles affirm long-standing ties between Greece, Britain

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Prince Charles confirmed Greece and the United Kingdom’s historical ties, and the ties between the two peoples, in a meeting they held on Thursday.

The heir apparent to the British throne arrived in Greece on Wednesday with Duchess of Cornwall Camilla to join the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. The royal couple is scheduled to depart from the Athens International Airport at 14:45.

Mitsotakis thanked the prince for attending an event marked by the visit of countries that helped Greece during its struggle for independence from the Ottoman rule, and discussed with Prince Charles issues including supporting young people, the coronavirus pandemic, and protecting the environment.

The meeting included Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, UK Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith, and the prince’s principal private secretary, Clive Alderton.