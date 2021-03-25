March 26, 2021

US president expresses best wishes on Greece’s centennial

March 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The close ties between Greece and the United States will become even closer, US President Joe Biden said in statements on Greece’s 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution.

He expressed regret he could not attend the celebrations in person and said that Greeks and Greek-Americans felt great pride for this national holiday, especially as the American democracy was inspired to a large degree by the Athenian democracy of ancient Greece.

The ties between the two nations are historic and their commitment to freedom, human rights and the state of law  is mutual, the American president said, sending his best wishes to the Greek people.

