The platform for Covid-19 vaccination appointments opens for 70-74 age group

The emvolio.gov.gr platform to book appointments for vaccination against Covid-19 on Friday opened for those aged 70-74 years old. The 65-69 age group are scheduled to follow in early April.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the platform will also be activated for applications by patients that want to be added to the “Class A” ailments category, which pose a high risk of serious illness from Covid-19. This concerns patients whose diagnosis, treatment or drug regime have not been recorded on the e-prescription system – for example, those that were treated abroad or fully privately – whose doctors must apply for their inclusion. Applications can also be made in the case of very rare or specialised conditions that are not on the list, which will be put to the National Vaccinations Committee for consideration.

Vaccines are currently being administered to those over 75 years old, those aged 60-64 (with the AstraZeneca vaccine), healthcare staff and very high-risk groups.

A total of 1,537,104 vaccinations have been given to date.

Greece expects delivery of more than 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 450,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in April. Johnson & Johnson have given an indicative delivery schedule for the next three months, starting with 70,800 doses in April, 300,000 doses in May and 960,000 doses in June.

The government plan for the vaccine rollout envisages the addition of another 272 vaccination centres on April 1, raising the total to 1,073, including two vaccination mega-centres set up in the Fencing Stadium at Elliniko and the Indoor Sports Arena in Peristeri.