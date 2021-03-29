Citizens aged 65-69 can start booking inoculation appointments as of April 2, says Themistokleous

Vaccinations are picking up pace and citizens are duly attending their inoculation appointments, said head of the Greek National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou at Monday’s live briefing.

There is, however, a considerable number of reluctant citizens who fear allergic reactions, a fear which also feeds from the fact that some doctors are themselves hesitant too, leading to cancelations of vaccination appointments.

Serious anaphylactic reactions are the only reason to not receive the vaccine, she added, but common allergies do not fall in this category of warning.

Only 28 cases of reaction against the AstraZeneca vaccine have been recorded in the 17 million doses administered globally thus far, she noted.

Concerning the AstraZeneca vaccine, she said that Greece aligned itself with the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization and thus it continues to inoculate citizens with it, while keeping a close eye on all the latest scientific findings.

She said possible symptoms which may be considered suspicious are chest and abdominal pain and headache – that may occur 7 to 14 days after the fact of vaccination. She clarified, however, that a history of thrombosis is not a reason enough to not have it done.

Theodoridou expressed hope that health control authorities will soon provide the “right answers”, so that confidence in the vaccine is restored, as it is a powerful weapon in tackling the pandemic, she stressed.

Speaking at the same briefing, Health Secretary General for Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous said more than 26,000 vaccinations were carried out on Monday, reaching 1,630,000 inoculations total in Greece.

This figure is equivalent to a 10.14 pct of Greek citizens having received one dose of the vaccine.

Citizens aged 65-69 can start booking inoculation appointments as of April 2, he noted, while new vaccination centers will be launched an April 1, surpassing 1,000 such centers nationally.

Those who suffer from serious allergies will be given the option to declare it, so they can be vaccinated at hospitals rather than regular inoculation centers.

Some 1.5 million vaccinations are planned for the month of April, while at least 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered soon; other doses expected are 450,000 from AstraZeneca and 100,000 from Moderna, while Johnson & Johnson will deliver 1.2 million doses of their single-shot vaccine by June.

