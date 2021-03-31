The National Recovery Plan a unique opportunity to radically remodel the Greek economy

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan is a well thought-out roadmap that has 170 projects, investments and reforms, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, during a presentation of the plan. It is based on four pillars: the digital transition of the state and the economy, increasing employment and social cohesion, the green economy, and rapid growth of productive activity. This is a project that covers all of Greece, concerns every Greek man and woman, and which aspires to create 200,000 jobs but also to increase GDP by 7.0 points in the next six years, Mitsotakis said.

“The National Plan has a groundbreaking character, because it changes the model to create an open economy and a tax system that is friendly to growth and always focused on the future,” the prime minister said, adding: “Hence its name, Greece 2.0. The National Plan seeks to create many new and well-paid jobs. However, together with the resources of the plan, private citizens are invited to add their own funds, taking the associated risk,” Mitsotakis noted.

“The National Recovery Plan creates a new daily life for all citizens,” he added.

“It doesn’t only include financing and actions, but it signals a break with established perceptions that prevent our economy from taking off. It is a real national plan that is based on the priorities of the Pissaridis report,” the prime minister said. He stressed that its directions were drawn up by Greeks and for Greeks, that they concerned Greece, and that the Greek government therefore had “full ownership” of the plan. “It incorporates our experience from the pandemic. It eliminates long-standing problems. The National Plan leads to a fair redistribution of national wealth. The effort that begins today means more jobs, especially for our young people, and a better daily life for everyone,” the prime minister added.

“The National Recovery Plan does not concern one government, it concerns the whole country, it is too big to fit into one party,” the prime minister said, adding: “It is not limited to [government] terms but stretches over decades. It is therefore an opportunity to build broader consensus. But it is primarily a big bet that we must all win together.”