Citizens over 60 and with severe underlying diseases to be vaccinated by early May

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday paid a visit to the health centre at Agia Paraskevi, which hosts a vaccination centre for patients with very high risk diseases, on the first day of its operation.

“The process is working in an exemplary fashion and we must above all thank our health workers, who provide a smiling welcome to all our fellow citizens who want to be vaccinated,” the prime minister said.

Mitsotakis referred to the government’s plan, which concerns the strengthening of the national health system and in particular primary healthcare, always in relation to the additional resources, but also tools provided by the European Recovery Fund: “We are rebuilding relations of trust between the citizens and you are playing a key role in this; this is a very important legacy that will accompany us after COVID-19.”

The prime minister also pledged that a large part of the resources from the Recovery Plan will be channelled to the health sector and will concern the infrastructure for primary care and health digitilisation.

Moreover, he said that 1,700,000 vaccinations have been given so far, adding that from next month many more vaccines will be available. “Hopefully, we will have 1.5 million vaccinations in April alone,” he underlined and added:

“We are sure that by early May we will have vaccinated all our fellow citizens over 60 and all our fellow citizens with severe underlying diseases, with at least one dose.”