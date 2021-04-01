April 1, 2021

Power interconnection between Crete and the Peloponnese completed

April 1, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Independent Power Transmission Operator and Prysmian Group, which designed, supplied and installed the cable, on Thursday announced the successful completion of the underwater power supply interconnection between Crete and the Peloponnese.

According to the announcement, the project breaks many records due to its length (135 km) and its depth (up to 1,000 metres) as well the innovative technology used for the construction of the alternating current cable.

The interconnection is expected to begin operating in the next months, terminating Crete’s ‘energy isolation’.

