PM Mitsotakis visits shelter for homeless and abandoned animals

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the shelter for homeless and abandoned animals in Ilioupoli.

He was briefed on the challanges that the people working in the shelter are facing.

“In view of the World Stray Day, I wanted to be with you, to thank you for the great work you are doing and to discuss, of course, the new bill for pets, which we will put to public consultation within the next 10 days. We will wait with great interest for your comments and I believe that it can be voted by the end of May,” the prime minister said.