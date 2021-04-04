Restrictions on domestic flights extended until Monday, April 12

Restrictions on domestic flights are extended until Monday, April 12, only essential passenger movements are allowed, while on international flights the restrictions continue until Monday 19 April, according to a new announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Specifically for air travel, according to the new Covid-19 notams, the following applies:

– Domestic flights: The air directive (Covid-19 notam) concerning domestic flights (regular passenger, general aviation and commercial routes – domestic flights, commercial and general / business aviation) is extended until Monday 12 April 2021 at 6:00. The notam stipulates that all the airports of the country are allowed only the essential domestic travel (Essential Travel) which includes travel for health issues, for business purposes, for objective family reasons (family reunification) and for return to permanent residence.

– Prohibition of entry to Greece of third-country nationals, except for the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement: The notam, which will be valid until 19-4-21 like all the following instructions for foreign flights, provides for a ban on entry of nationals third countries, except the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement. The airline excludes passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following ten countries: United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Russia.

– Seven days quarantine on all arrivals from abroad: All passengers entering our country from any foreign country, including the member states of the European Union, are subject to mandatory precautionary restrictions at home or at the place of temporary residence is declared on the PLF form, for seven days, unless they remain in Greece for a shorter period of time, in which case the temporary restriction is valid for this period of time, ie until their departure. Overseas passengers, in addition, will be sampled upon arrival, based on the procedure provided by the Passenger Locator Form. In case the tests find a positive passenger, the quarantine will be valid for 14 days.

– All vaccinated Israeli passengers will enter Greece without quarantine: The aviation directive stipulates that passengers from Israel (permanent residents) are allowed to enter Greece in case of completion of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination and presentation of a certification by them in English, issued by a public authority under the following conditions: a) 14 days after the completion of their vaccination, b) their negative diagnosis following a laboratory test for coronavirus COVID-19 by the PCR method performed by receiving an oral-nasopharyngeal or nasopharyngeal smear within the last 72 hours before their arrival in Greece. Permanent residents from Israel who have a vaccination certificate are exempt from the seven-day mandatory precautionary restriction that applies to all other travelers from abroad as well as Israelis who have not been vaccinated.

– International arrivals only with a negative test of 72 hours: notam predicts that all passengers of international flights will enter our country only with a negative PCR test Covid-19, which will be performed up to 72 hours before their arrival. It is reminded that the passengers will be subjected to a sample test upon entering the Greek territory based on the PLF.

– Mandatory rapid arrival test for all passengers from the UAE and the United Kingdom: In addition to all other measures, a mandatory rapid arrival test is provided for all passengers from the United Arab Emirates as well as from the United Kingdom.

* United Kingdom: Seven-day quarantine and new PCR test to remove it: Especially for incoming passengers from the UK, in order to get out of the quarantine, they will have to undergo a new PCR test when the seven-day period is completed.

– Mandatory completion Passenger Locator Form: The notam provides for the mandatory completion of the form, at the email address travel.gov.gr, by all passengers of international flights to Greece. It is also mandatory to fill in the PLF form for passengers of foreign flights who are permanent residents of Greece and depart from the airports of our country.

– Maximum 4,000 travelers from Russia: Especially for Russia (permanent residents), the following restrictions remain: Arrivals only at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion and a maximum entry limit of 4,000 passengers per week in Greece.

Exceptions to pre-existing notams apply to all air directions.