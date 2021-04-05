Delivery of Covid-19 self tests to all pharmacies underway; availability from April 9

The delivery of Covid-19 self tests to pharmacies on remote islands has begun, while the aim is for all 11,000 pharmacies in the country to be fully stocked by next Friday, April 9, so that the tests can start to be distributed free of charge to the public.

Priority will be given to school pupils aged 16-18 years old and teachers, followed by all adults aged 18 to 67 years old and lastly those above 67. Each individual is entitled to one free self test a week and up to four a month for two months, upon display of their AMKA number and ID. Tests for minors must be obtained by their parents or legal guardians.

A tender for the supply of 10 million self tests was held the previous week, with the first batch imported last Friday and the next batch expected within the week.

During the first week of distribution, self tests will be given only to highschool students and teachers. The pharmacies will be linked directly to the IDIKA platform and cross-checking with AMKA numbers will prevent people obtaining multiple tests from different pharmacies. It will also help in restocking quantities in pharmacies as they run out, while the supply chain will be supervised by the armed forces and civil protection agency.