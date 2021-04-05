Shops opened on Monday

Retail shops in most parts of Greece reopened to customers on Monday using the click away or click inside method, after many months of staying shut due to the pandemic. Excluded from the reopening were shops in the regions of Thessaloniki, Achaia and Kozani.

According to the relevant joint ministerial decision, visits to the retail shops can only happen by appointment and after sending an SMS to the phone number 13032, while there is a three-hour window for completing purchases. Only one non-essential shopping trip per day is permitted.