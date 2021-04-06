April 7, 2021

HS students, teachers first to receive self tests

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The supply of pharmacies with self tests has begun and by the end of the week the 11,000 pharmacies of Greece will have enough to initially distribute them to upper highschool (lyceum) pupils aged 16-18 and their teachers.

The kit for children must be collected by their parents or guardians, using their AMKA social security number. The Panhellenic Pharmacies Association clarified that all other AMKA numbers will be ‘locked’, meaning that the tests cannot be given to citizens that are not in the above groups.

