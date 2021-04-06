April 7, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Restaurants and bars to open after Easter, says Alt Development Min Papathanassis

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Restaurants and bars will reopen after the Easter holidays, initially only serving customers outdoors, stated Alternate Development Minister Nikos Papathanassis in an interview with MEGA TV on Tuesday. “The hospitality businesses will be allowed to reopen in outdoor and semi-open areas when the time is right. It appears that this will happen after the Easter holidays,” he said.

In parallel, he said that tourism linked to the food and drink services industry will reopen, irrespective of when the food and drinks service sector is allowed to open in its own right.

Finally, he did not rule out the possibility of the retail market closing again, noting that protection of public health was paramount.

More Stories

Greece confirms 4,309 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 142 on Crete; 751 in ICUs nationwide

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

HS students, teachers first to receive self tests

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,866 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 81 on Crete; 759 in ICUs nationwide

April 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 4,309 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 142 on Crete; 751 in ICUs nationwide

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Restaurants and bars to open after Easter, says Alt Development Min Papathanassis

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

HS students, teachers first to receive self tests

April 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,866 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 81 on Crete; 759 in ICUs nationwide

April 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom