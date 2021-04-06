Restaurants and bars to open after Easter, says Alt Development Min Papathanassis

Restaurants and bars will reopen after the Easter holidays, initially only serving customers outdoors, stated Alternate Development Minister Nikos Papathanassis in an interview with MEGA TV on Tuesday. “The hospitality businesses will be allowed to reopen in outdoor and semi-open areas when the time is right. It appears that this will happen after the Easter holidays,” he said.

In parallel, he said that tourism linked to the food and drink services industry will reopen, irrespective of when the food and drinks service sector is allowed to open in its own right.

Finally, he did not rule out the possibility of the retail market closing again, noting that protection of public health was paramount.