Dimitris Fragakis: Agreements with airlines and tour operators for boosting Greek tourism

Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Secretary-General Dimitris Fragakis on Friday spoke about the creation of a new comprehensive strategic plan for promoting Greek tourism in the next three years during an interview with the parliamentary television channel Vouli TV, ANA reports.

He pointed out that the traditional “sea and sun” model for Greek tourism will remain the core of its tourism product but will be enriched with new forms of tourist experiences, such as Greek gastronomy, marine tourism, outdoor activities, and wellness.

Fragakis stressed that the target remains the further promotion, at an international level, of the tourist product, as well as the extension of the tourist season in collaboration with local communities.

He also said that the post-pandemic period will be very different and will change the way someone travels. “It will change the way a destination is chosen and we are preparing for this new situation. In the last few months, we have been negotiating with airline companies and tour operators from abroad on agreements for cooperative advertising. We have a budget that this year may exceed nine million euros for co-op advertisement and all the messages from abroad are optimistic. Greece is among the three most popular European countries for summer holidays. As the vaccination progresses, the market will respond more,” he added.