Greece confirms 3,445 new coronavirus cases on Wed.; 749 in ICUs nationwides

Greece confirmed 3,445 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 9 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Greece has confirmed 285,015 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 94 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,711 to other confirmed cases. Rt spreadability rate is assessed at 0.96 (95 pct Crl: 0.4-1.54).

There are also 75 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 8,607. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 749 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 84.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,805 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 524 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 0.38 pct from the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 517.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 103 years).