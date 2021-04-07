IMF report: Greece to return to primary surpluses as of 2022

Greece is expected to return to primary surpluses as of the 2022 budget, according to a fiscal monitor report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published on Wednesday.

The report has registered high fiscal deficits of the general government in the entire world for 2020, especially in developed economies (up to 11.7 pct of GDP) and emerging economies (9.8 pct). Global public debt reached 97 pct of GDP at the end of 2020 and is expected to remain slightly under 100 pct long term.

For Greece, IMF foresees that this year the general government will register a primary deficit of 6 pct of GDP (from 7 pct last year), which will turn to a surplus of 0.3 pct in 2022, rising gradually to 1.5 pct in 2026.