Platform for Covid-19 antigen self-detection tests for students and teachers opens on Wednesday

The registration and information platform for the administration of Covid-19 antigen self-detection tests will open on Wednesday afternoon.

The tests will initially be available only for high school students aged 16-18 and secondary school teachers, starting on Thursday in larger urban centers and from Friday in the rest of Greece. The supply of pharmacies started on Tuesday and the goal is to have enough supplies for the 11,000 pharmacies in the country by Friday. Each pharmacy will initially be given an equal starting amount of 75 self tests.

The registration platform will initially open only with the AMKA social security number of students and teachers. Therefore, the remaining beneficiaries – citizens aged 18 to 67 years old and those over 67 years old – should not come to pharmacies to obtain free self tests this week.