Greece confirms 3,228 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 95 on Crete; 776 in ICUs currently

Greece confirmed 3,228 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Greece has confirmed 288,230 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 102 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,844 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 73 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 8,680. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 79 years old.

A total of 776 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 83 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,825 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 595 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 13.55 pct from the previous day.

The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 522.

On average, a total of 47,717 coronavirus tests were held in the last 7 days.