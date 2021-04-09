Journalist Giorgos Karaivaz ambushed and murdered

Journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was murdered outside his home in Alimos, on the southern coast of Attica, at 14:15 had received at least six shots, police said on Friday.

Witnesses reported two men on a motorbike, possibly a scooter, who fired multiple shots at the victim with a handgun, inflicting fatal injuries. The culprits then took off in an unknown direction.

Police collected 17 shells from a firearm, and police are also taking testimonies from the victim’s circle.

According to a police source, the journalist had not reported any threats against him nor asked for police protection.

Karaivaz was on the police beat from the 90s, and worked on Star TV (“Alithies me ti Zina” program). He also ran the bloko.gr web page and had worked for many years on Antenna TV, which he left in 2017. He was married with a child.

In a statement expressing media sentinment as well, government spokersperson Aristoteli Peloni said, “His murder has shocked us all.” She added that “authorities are investigating the case so that perpetrators be arrested and brought to justice,” and expressed “sorrow and condolences to his family and friends.”