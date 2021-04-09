National Vaccination Committee recommends vaccination with any available vaccine, including AstraZeneca, for ages over 30
The risk of serious infection and death from COVID-19 is far higher than the risk of thrombosis with low platelet count after the vaccination, especially for age groups over 30, the National Vaccination Committee decided on Friday after evaluating the available data.
It recommended the continuation of the vaccination programme with any available vaccine, including AstraZeneca vaccine, for people over 30 years old.