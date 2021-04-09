April 10, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

National Vaccination Committee recommends vaccination with any available vaccine, including AstraZeneca, for ages over 30

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The risk of serious infection and death from COVID-19 is far higher than the risk of thrombosis with low platelet count after the vaccination, especially for age groups over 30, the National Vaccination Committee decided on Friday after evaluating the available data.

It recommended the continuation of the vaccination programme with any available vaccine, including AstraZeneca vaccine, for people over 30 years old.

More Stories

Greece registers 2,747 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 91 on Crete; 790 in ICUs nationwide

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Journalist Giorgos Karaivaz ambushed and murdered

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Tourism Min Theoharis presents plan for resumption of tourism

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,747 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 91 on Crete; 790 in ICUs nationwide

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Journalist Giorgos Karaivaz ambushed and murdered

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

National Vaccination Committee recommends vaccination with any available vaccine, including AstraZeneca, for ages over 30

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Tourism Min Theoharis presents plan for resumption of tourism

April 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom