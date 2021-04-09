Tourism Min Theoharis presents plan for resumption of tourism

A comprehensive plan to restart tourism was presented by Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis, in his capacity as chairman of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Global Crisis Management Committee, at a hybrid meeting under the auspices of Saudi Arabia. The subject of the meeting was the resumption of global tourism in 2021.

Theoharis proposed an action plan which includes four axes: 1) The resumption of safe cross-border travel, 2) the safe movement of tourists, 3) the provision of liquidity to businesses in the tourism sector, 4) the support of work and restoration of traveler confidence.

The proposals of the Greek Tourism Minister were approved unanimously by the plenary of the World Crisis Management Committee of the WTO and constitute his recommendations to its members.

Theoharis pointed out, “the adoption of digital health solutions or digital vaccination certificates against COVID-19 will ensure the fastest possible restoration of free movement between states. Europe has adopted the proposal of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and is proceeding with the introduction of a Digital Green Certificate, which will contribute to the facilitation of travel and the consequent strengthening of tourism.”