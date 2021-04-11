Greece reports 1,718 new Covid-19 cases, 52 deaths and 780 in ICUs on Sunday

There were 1,718 laboratory-confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Greece over the last 24 hours, of which three were detected at points of entry into the country, the National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) announced on Sunday. The number of deaths over the same period were 52, while 780 Covid-19 patients, of which 63.6 pct were men, were in intensive care on ventilators.

The new cases raises the total number of confirmed cases in Greece to 295,480 (up 0.6 pct in the day), of which 51.4 pct were men. Of the confirmed cases in the last seven days, 63 are considered linked to travel abroad and 3,067 to other known cases.

The median age of those on ventilators is 67 years old, while 83.2 pct have either an underlying ailment or are over 70 years old. The number of Covid-19 patients discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic is 1,859.

There were 460 new hospital admissions in the last 24 hours (down 8.73 pct in one day), while the average for daily admissions in the last seven days was 515. The median age of patients admitted to hospital was 44 years old.

The latest deaths raise total deaths since the start of the pandemic to 8,885. Of the patients that died, 95.6 pct had an underlying ailment, while their median age was 79.