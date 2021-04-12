April 13, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

Greece registers 1,606 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 45 on Crete; 781 in ICUs nationwide

April 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registered 1,606 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 9 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Monday.

Greece has confirmed 297,086 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,531 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 76 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 8,961. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 781 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 82.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,870 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 539 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a +17.17 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 530.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.

