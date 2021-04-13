Supermarket sales up 1.9 pct in first quarter

Supermarket sales grew 1.9 pct in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the corresponding period in 2020, Nielsen said in a report released on Monday.

The report said that FMCGs grew 1.2 pct in the three-month period, led by food/beverage (sales up 4.2 pct), while personal care and household products fell 8.9 pct and 7.4 pct, respectively. Bazaar sales (clothing, electric appliances, books, tools, garden items, car equipment, home appliance, etc) grew 16.5 pct in the first three months of the year.

Hypermarket sales grew 8.3 pct in the January-March period, while smaller markets recorded a 3.2 pct increase in sales.