April 13, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Two-part plan for dealing with forest map objections

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Environment Ministry is seeking to staunch criticism of its new forest map legislation with two solutions that will not require going back to the drawing board.

The first entails a bid to delist areas designated as forestland – which are therefore protected from construction and other forms of exploitation – because of the presence of spiny broom and other phrygana plants. Critics, especially on the islands, say these protected expanses are too excessive and want them freed.

The second part of the plan concerns forested farmland and forestland that has been converted into farmland. In these areas, the state will only be able to lay claim to land for which it has deeds, while the procedure for claiming adverse possession will also be speeded up, though this will not apply to public land.

This process is not expected to begin until June, after a ruling by the Council of State on the previous revision of Greece’s forest maps.

eKathimerini.com

More Stories

4,033 more coronavirus cases, 170 on Crete; 93 new deaths

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination of teachers starts on April 21; we are protecting our educational community

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Supermarket sales up 1.9 pct in first quarter

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4,033 more coronavirus cases, 170 on Crete; 93 new deaths

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination of teachers starts on April 21; we are protecting our educational community

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Two-part plan for dealing with forest map objections

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Supermarket sales up 1.9 pct in first quarter

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom