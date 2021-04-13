April 13, 2021

Vaccination of teachers starts on April 21; we are protecting our educational community

April 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Education Minister Niki Kerameus made a statement posted on social media, announcing that the vaccination programme will include teachers as of April 21.

“After the vaccination of the special education teachers, all teachers will start getting vaccinating as of April 21. We are protecting our educational community,” she said.

“There will be no age prioritisation among teachers, so from next Wednesday, April 21, when the vaccination platform for teachers opens, they will all be able to make an appointment to get vaccinated,” she said.

