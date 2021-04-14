Mandatory self-tests extended to selected public and private sector jobs, ministers say at briefing

Self-diagnostic coronavirus tests will be mandatory for several types of workers in the public and private sector, said Labor & Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis at Wednesday’s live briefing.

This decision concerns workers in the retail sector, supermarkets, and coffee shop and restaurant delivery personnel; it also affects public transportation employees and cleaning services workers, hairdressers and beauty salons, and also staff in betting shops. All these workers will have to self-test once per week to be allowed to attend their work duties.

In the public sector, court clerks and officials, workers at Citizens Bureau Services (KEP) and local administration offices, as well as home-help staff and cleaning crews, are the types of workers who will also have to self-test, added Alternate Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis at the same briefing.

All self-tests will be obligatory as of Monday (April 19), the ministers noted.

Tests will be distributed for free through pharmacies to staff registered on the Labor Ministry database ‘Ergani’ and staff must self-report the results online, as do teachers and high school students. Hatzidakis also detailed fines that will be imposed if employers or employees fail to follow guidelines, while Kontozamanis noted that staff not providing negative test proof at work will be subjected to curtailed wages.

Speaking at the same briefing, Health Minister Vassilis Kikillias pointed out that the rate of positive infections in the country is dropping overall, with the rate of infections now standing at 4.85 pct nationally and active infections dropping to 27,462. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace are an exception, with a clear rising trend pressuring hospitals in northern Greece, he added.

The average age of new infections is 44 years, he said.

Also speaking at the briefing was professor Gkikas Magiorkinis, who said that the main benefit of self-tests is to detect asymptomatic carriers. As an example, he said that positive results of students and teachers were confirmed in 70 pct of the cases by follow-up molecular tests. “You can imagine how many infections were prevented from spreading by the 600 testing positive” and diagnosed in time, he said.

