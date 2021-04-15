Greece registers 3,833 new coronavirus infections on Thursday; 120 on Crete. 104 deaths; 819 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 3,833 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 16 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Greece has confirmed 308,006 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.3 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 60 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,636 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 104 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 9,239. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 819 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 84.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,925 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 526 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 6.4 pct from the previous day. Admissions with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 515.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of samples tested have checked 4,420,307 samples. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 2,893,942 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 53,940.