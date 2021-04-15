Meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Dendias with FM Cavusoglu concludes in Ankara

A private meeting between Greek Foreign Affairs Minister and Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu concluded in Ankara on Thursday and is being followed by joint statements.

Cavusoglu was also present in the meeting Dendias had with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day, by request of the Turkish side, diplomatic sources said.

Broader deliberations between the delegations of the two sides are also scheduled the same day.

Both FMs were expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues, particularly political and economic relations between the two countries, and international developments with an emphasis on EU-Turkey relations, Libya and Syria.

They were also expected to discuss the Cyprus issue, ahead of the informal five-state conference in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations.

Dendias’ visit to Ankara will wrap up with a dinner hosted by Cavusoglu in his counterpart’s honor.

The Greek FM is accompanied on his official visit to Turkey by Deputy FM responsible for economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis.

Erdogan proposes summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed that a summit be held about the East Mediterranean, Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after the conclusion of his meeting with Dendias in Ankara on Thursday.

The Turkish minister added that a difference in opinions concerning the Aegean does exist, but he underlined that “we believe all issues between us can be resolved by constructive dialogue.”

Concerning standing issues between the two countries, Cavusoglu pointed out that the dialogue which began on Thursday must continue.

AMNA