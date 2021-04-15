Ryanair launches its biggest ever Greek summer schedule with 74 new routes

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (15 Apr) announced its biggest ever Greek Summer schedule with 3 new bases, over 550 weekly flights and 218 routes, including 74 new routes to a host of international and domestic destinations which will help boost Greece’s air traffic and tourism as vaccination programmes continue and Europe re-opens in time for the summer holiday season.

Ryanair’s Greek Summer ’21 schedule will deliver:

Three new bases – Rhodes, Corfu & Chania

14 airports

218 routes in total

74 new routes*

Over 550 weekly flights

Connections from/to 19 countries including UK, Germany, Italy, Poland and Israel.

Greek visitors and consumers can now book their summer holidays on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 17th April on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady, said:

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar and we are delighted to announce the biggest ever Greek summer schedule with a total of 218 routes, including 74 new and over 550 weekly flights connecting Greece to a host of international and domestic destinations.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 17th April 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

*Notes to Editor – See attached list of new routes

74 NEW SUMMER ’21 ROUTES

NEW ROUTES WEEKLY FLIGHTS Chania – Berlin 2 Chania – Billund 2 Chania – Bologna 2 Chania – Bremen 1 Chania – Bari 2 Chania – Budapest 3 Chania – Cologne 1 Chania – Rome Ciampino 2 Chania – Gdansk 2 Chania – Mykonos 3 Chania – Kyiv 1 Chania – Leeds 2 Chania – Malta 2 Chania – Newcastle 2 Chania – Tel Aviv 5 Chania-Turin 2 Chania – Treviso 2 Corfu – Aarhus 2 Corfu – Barcelona 2 Corfu – Copenhagen 2 Corfu – Baden Baden 2 Corfu – Münster 2 Corfu – Heraklion 3 Corfu – Santorini 2 Corfu – Krakow 2 Corfu – Marseille 2 Corfu – Milan Malpensa 2 Corfu – Weeze 2 Corfu – Nuremberg 2 Corfu – Odesa 2 Corfu – Paphos 2 Corfu – Sibiu 2 Corfu – Shannon 2 Corfu – Tel Aviv 3 Corfu-Turin 2 Corfu – Verona 2 Corfu – Wroclaw 1 Heraklion – Rhodes 2 Heraklion – Corfu 3 Mykonos – Budapest 2 Mykonos – Chania 3 Mykonos – Hahn 3 Preveza (Aktion)-Stansted 2 Rhodes-Barcelona 2 Rhodes-Brindisi 2 Rhodes-Birmingham 2 Rhodes-Budapest 3 Rhodes-Dublin 2 Rhodes-Memmingen 2 Rhodes-Heraklion 2 Rhodes-Marseille 2 Rhodes-Paphos 2 Rhodes-Suceava 2 Rhodes-Thessaloniki 2 Rhodes-Tel Aviv 2 Rhodes-Treviso 2 Rhodes-Warsaw Modlin 2 Santorini – Bologna 2 Santorini – Corfu 2 Santorini – Brussels 2 Santorini – Gdansk 2 Santorini – Krakow 1 Santorini – Milan Malpensa 2 Santorini – London Stansted 2 Santorini – Tel Aviv 2 Skiathos-Pisa 2 Thessaloniki – Rhodes 2 Thessaloniki – Treviso 2 Zakynthos-Bari 2 Zakynthos-Budapest 2 Zakynthos-Milan Malpensa 2 Zakynthos-Naples 3 Zakynthos-London Stansted 2 Zakynthos-Warsaw Modlin 2