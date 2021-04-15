April 15, 2021

Ryanair launches its biggest ever Greek summer schedule with 74 new routes

April 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (15 Apr) announced its biggest ever Greek Summer schedule with 3 new bases, over 550 weekly flights and 218 routes, including 74 new routes to a host of international and domestic destinations which will help boost Greece’s air traffic and tourism as vaccination programmes continue and Europe re-opens in time for the summer holiday season.   

Ryanair’s Greek Summer ’21 schedule will deliver:

  • Three new bases – Rhodes, Corfu & Chania
  • 14 airports
  • 218 routes in total
  • 74 new routes*
  • Over 550 weekly flights
  • Connections from/to 19 countries including UK, Germany, Italy, Poland and Israel.

Greek visitors and consumers can now book their summer holidays on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 17th April on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady, said:

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar and we are delighted to announce the biggest ever Greek summer schedule with a total of 218 routes, including 74 new and over 550 weekly flights connecting Greece to a host of international and domestic destinations.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 17th April 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

ENDS

*Notes to Editor – See attached list of new routes

74 NEW SUMMER ’21 ROUTES

NEW ROUTESWEEKLY FLIGHTS
Chania – Berlin2
Chania – Billund2
Chania – Bologna2
Chania – Bremen1
Chania – Bari2
Chania – Budapest3
Chania – Cologne1
Chania – Rome Ciampino2
Chania – Gdansk2
Chania – Mykonos3
Chania – Kyiv1
Chania – Leeds2
Chania – Malta2
Chania – Newcastle2
Chania – Tel Aviv5
Chania-Turin2
Chania – Treviso2
Corfu – Aarhus2
Corfu – Barcelona2
Corfu – Copenhagen2
Corfu – Baden Baden2
Corfu – Münster2
Corfu – Heraklion3
Corfu – Santorini2
Corfu – Krakow2
Corfu – Marseille2
Corfu – Milan Malpensa2
Corfu – Weeze2
Corfu – Nuremberg2
Corfu – Odesa2
Corfu – Paphos2
Corfu – Sibiu2
Corfu – Shannon2
Corfu – Tel Aviv3
Corfu-Turin2
Corfu – Verona2
Corfu – Wroclaw1
Heraklion – Rhodes2
Heraklion – Corfu3
Mykonos – Budapest2
Mykonos – Chania3
Mykonos – Hahn3
Preveza (Aktion)-Stansted2
Rhodes-Barcelona2
Rhodes-Brindisi2
Rhodes-Birmingham2
Rhodes-Budapest3
Rhodes-Dublin2
Rhodes-Memmingen2
Rhodes-Heraklion2
Rhodes-Marseille2
Rhodes-Paphos2
Rhodes-Suceava2
Rhodes-Thessaloniki2
Rhodes-Tel Aviv2
Rhodes-Treviso2
Rhodes-Warsaw Modlin 2
Santorini – Bologna2
Santorini – Corfu2
Santorini – Brussels2
Santorini – Gdansk2
Santorini – Krakow1
Santorini – Milan Malpensa2
Santorini – London Stansted2
Santorini – Tel Aviv2
Skiathos-Pisa2
Thessaloniki – Rhodes2
Thessaloniki – Treviso2
Zakynthos-Bari2
Zakynthos-Budapest2
Zakynthos-Milan Malpensa2
Zakynthos-Naples3
Zakynthos-London Stansted2
Zakynthos-Warsaw Modlin2

