Greece among eight EU countries providing incentives for electric cars

“Thanks to the framework for the promotion of e-mobility that we have established, Greece is currently included in the eight EU countries which provide a comprehensive web of incentives, both direct and indirect, for replacing old, obsolete and polluting vehicles. The result of this policy was to see a spectacular increase in electric car registrations in 2020, culminating in December when the rate reached 10 pct,” the Secretary General for Energy and Mineral Raw Materials, Alexandra Sdoukou, said on Thursday in the online event “Electricity: technological developments and the prospects of Greek-German cooperation”.

As she pointed out, the initiatives taken so far by the Ministry of Environment and Energy, with the best example being the action “I MOVE ELECTRICALLY”, have led to a roughly 30 pct reduction in the purchase cost of an electric vehicle, making them more affordable.

“Our vision is to set up production units in the electromobility chain in the country, to develop industry and to create jobs,” she said, noting that there are already generous financial incentives for building production lines for the construction and assembly of, for example, electric scooters, cars or chargers.

ΑΜΝΑ