Platform for vaccination against Covid-19 for people with underlying diseases, aged 18-59, opens
The Covid-19 vaccination appointment platform for the group of people with underlying diseases, aged 18-59 years old, began opening in stages on Friday, in a process that will continue until Monday, April 19. It concerns 800,000 citizens. The opening for this group will unlock at different times, depending on the disease.
Those being vaccinated at present are people aged over 60 years old, those with very high risk diseases and healthcare staff.