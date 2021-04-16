April 17, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Platform for vaccination against Covid-19 for people with underlying diseases, aged 18-59, opens

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Covid-19 vaccination appointment platform for the group of people with underlying diseases, aged 18-59 years old, began opening in stages on Friday, in a process that will continue until Monday, April 19. It concerns 800,000 citizens. The opening for this group will unlock at different times, depending on the disease.

Those being vaccinated at present are people aged over 60 years old, those with very high risk diseases and healthcare staff.

More Stories

Greece confirms 3,067 new coronavirus infections; 132 on Crete, 91 deaths on Friday

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

TUI, AIDA to relaunch Greek cruise schedules in May

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM Mitsotakis announces fast and free access to land registry

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 3,067 new coronavirus infections; 132 on Crete, 91 deaths on Friday

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

TUI, AIDA to relaunch Greek cruise schedules in May

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM Mitsotakis announces fast and free access to land registry

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece among eight EU countries providing incentives for electric cars

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom