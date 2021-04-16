April 17, 2021

PM Mitsotakis announces fast and free access to land registry

April 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

“Another very important innovation, that of free and fast access to the land registry, is being added by gov.gr to its 1,138 applications, one year after its operation. From now on, all the data on the real estate of the country is made available to their owners, but also to professionals who deal with the transactions, eliminating bureaucracy and hassle and of course saving time and resources,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday at a meeting at the Maximos Mansion regarding the digitisation of the Land Registry.

“Citizens will be able to see all the details of their real estate electronically, while professionals will only be able to see what their business requires,” he said, adding that just a few clicks will reveal the legal status of each piece of real estate, in view of a transfer, or its solvency for obtaining a loan. 

“All the information needed for the issuance of finances will be accessible, but also transactions such as contracts will be submitted along with applications for corrections to the cadastral records”.
The two websites for the digital land registry that are already in operation are:
1) ktimatologio.gov.gr
2) maps.gov.gr

