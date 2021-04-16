TUI, AIDA to relaunch Greek cruise schedules in May

German cruise operators TUI and AIDA will restart their cruise program in May, it was announced on Friday.

TUI said it will start its cruises on May 13 from Crete, with six dates currently open for booking. The company said port calls will include Rhodes, Piraeus and Chania, or Corfu, Katakolo and Piraeus.

AIDA Cruises will start accepting bookings on April 20, and will launch seven-day cruises as of May 23 from Corfu, calling at the ports of Crete, Rhodes, Katakolo and Piraeus. A total of 22 dates will be available by October 22, added the company.

A negative coronavirus molecular (PCR) test is required for boarding, while tests during the cruise will also be carried out, it was underlined by both companies.