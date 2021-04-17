Greece records 2,411 new COVID-19 cases, 837 on ventilators and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. 84 cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,411 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Greece has confirmed 313,444 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 59 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,265 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 67 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 9,397. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 837 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 85.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,936 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 507 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 7.31 pct from the previous day. The average number of admissions with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 514.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).