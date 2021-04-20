April 21, 2021

Easter resurrection service moved to 21:00 during Holy Week, church announces

April 20, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Greek Orthodox Easter resurrection service on Holy Saturday will be moved to 21:00 and held at church courtyards, the Greek Church’s administrative body decided on Tuesday.

It will be followed by the resurrection service, held inside the church, the Permanent Holy Synod announced.

All Easter services from Palm Sunday (April 25) to Holy Wednesday (April 28) will begin half an hour earlier, at 18:30, the Synod announced. Holy Thursday service will begin at 17:30 and on Good Friday at 18:00.

The Synod met via teleconference and was briefed by its chairman Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece on health measures during the coronavirus pandemic. Hieronymos had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.

