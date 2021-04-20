Shopping hours extended ahead of Easter, starting on Thursday

Extended opening hours for retail stores ahead of the Easter holiday season will start on Thursday, April 22, while shops will also be permitted to open on Sunday, April 25.

For shops in Attica, the Athens Chamber of Commerce has proposed that shop opening hours on Thursday, April 22, Friday, April 23, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday and Holy Thursday should be from 9:00 in the morning until 20:30 in the evening. On Good Friday, shops will open between 13:00 in the afternoon and 19:00 in the evening and on Holy Saturday from 9:00 in the morning until 15:00 in the afternoon.

On Sunday, April 25, it has been proposed that shops open between 11:00 and 18:00, while for Saturday, April 24, from 9:00 until 18:00.

The stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, May 2, on Easter Monday, May 3, and on Tuesday, May 4.