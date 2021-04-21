Greece confirms 3,015 new coronavirus infections, 86 deaths on Wed.; 831 in ICUs; 101 cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 3,015 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 323,639 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 61 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,833 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 86 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 9,713. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 831 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 85.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,976 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 556 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +36.95 pct).

The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 501.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 6years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of samples tested have carried out 4,513,075 tests for SARS-CoV-2. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 3,116,332 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 54,308.

In addition, registered results of self-tests to April 21 totaled 834,819. Of the total 9,753 who were referred to retesting, 1,753 were positive (data to April 21).