April 22, 2021

PM Mitsotakis: No travel at Greek Easter, but partial reopening of food sector on May 3

April 21, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Travel measures will not be lifted for the Greek Orthodox Easter, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a live public message on Wednesday afternoon.

Mitsotakis announced the measures would help to keep a timeline of gradually reopening the country, ahead of the tourist opening season on Saturday, May 15.

On May 3, he said, food places will be allowed to seat people outside, while on that day curfew will start at 11:00 p.m., instead of the current 9:00 p.m.

Primary schools and the rest of high schools (grades 7-9) are slated to open on May 10.

Mitsotakis said that next week, vaccinations will be available for those over 30 years old, ahead of schedule in May.

