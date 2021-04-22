April 23, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Georgiadis on opening of restaurants and bars

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The government’s decision to open restaurants and bars earlier than expected was reached in order for businesses to have the necessary time in which to solve any possible problems that may arise at the start before the official opening of tourism on May 14, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday, speaking to ANT1 TV.

In terms of the protection measures, Georgiadis offered assurances that they will be announced in detail in the following days and certainly before May 3.

He clarified, however, that restaurants, bars and cafes during this phase will operate only in open spaces and will apply more or less the same measures as were applied last year.

Finally, he urged all citizens to get vaccinated, saying that if everyone gets vaccinated then everything will open within a month.

ΑΜΝΑ

More Stories

Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination schedules to be extended to midnight all week long, until September 30

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kikilias: Vaccination on islands a priority

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 2,759 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 75 deaths. 103 cases on Crete

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination schedules to be extended to midnight all week long, until September 30

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kikilias: Vaccination on islands a priority

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kerameus: School year extended; University entry exams on June 14

April 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom