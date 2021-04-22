Georgiadis on opening of restaurants and bars

The government’s decision to open restaurants and bars earlier than expected was reached in order for businesses to have the necessary time in which to solve any possible problems that may arise at the start before the official opening of tourism on May 14, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday, speaking to ANT1 TV.

In terms of the protection measures, Georgiadis offered assurances that they will be announced in detail in the following days and certainly before May 3.

He clarified, however, that restaurants, bars and cafes during this phase will operate only in open spaces and will apply more or less the same measures as were applied last year.

Finally, he urged all citizens to get vaccinated, saying that if everyone gets vaccinated then everything will open within a month.

ΑΜΝΑ